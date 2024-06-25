School vacation cycle to see major change

LAHORE: Following the end of the summer break, the Minister of Education has announced a significant change regarding weekly vacations in schools, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Punjab Education Minister, Rana Sikandar Hayat, has officially declared Saturday as a regular holiday for schools in the province. The provincial minister stated that this decision was made to alleviate the heavy workload of teachers.

The Minister emphasized that this move is intended to support teachers, acknowledging their dedication to education and the importance of their well-being.

He added that to accommodate this change, daily teaching hours from Monday to Friday will be extended in educational institutions.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz public schools’ reorganization programme focusing on the rehabilitation of government schools across the province.

Chairing a meeting here, the Punjab chief minister said that a target has been set to construct and rehabilitate 1,000 grounds of government schools in six months.

She directed to start weekly and monthly competitions in government schools. She directed a comprehensive mapping of schools to determine facilities and needs across Punjab.

She also called for a plan to regularize 14,000 AEOs (Assistant Education Officers) and SSEs (Secondary School Educators) in Punjab.