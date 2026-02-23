SECP rejects reports of foreign companies exiting Pakistan, says data misrepresented

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has dismissed recent reports claiming a mass exit of foreign companies from Pakistan, calling the stories “misleading and factually incorrect.”

According to an official SECP statement:

“Certain media reports have inaccurately interpreted the data relating to ceased foreign companies available on our website. These reports do not reflect the factual position, particularly with regard to the year of cessation. The list published by the SECP clearly specifies the year of cessation against each company’s name, ensuring transparency and accuracy of information.

It is further clarified that only 19 foreign companies have ceased operations in Pakistan during 2022 to 2025, whereas 79 new foreign companies were registered during the same period. The list of 125 foreign companies referred to in media is the total number of companies that ceased operations since 1977 to date. This list does not pertain to the last three years alone.

Additionally, in the last month alone, foreign investment has been recorded in 82 local companies. These investments originated from multiple jurisdictions, including China, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, South Korea, and Spain.

As of February 2026, a total of 1,157 foreign companies remain registered with the SECP, reflecting sustained foreign business presence and continued confidence in Pakistan’s regulatory environment.”

SECP warns public against illegal online investment platforms

On January 13, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) issued a strong warning to the public to stay away from illegal online investment platforms that are operating without approval, ARY News reported.

In a statement, SECP declared Hill House Capital, Hill House Investment, and S169 Wharton as unauthorized and illegal investment platforms. The regulator said these entities are misleading people by offering false promises of high profits.

SECP explained that such platforms often use attractive claims and fake marketing to trap investors and then disappear with their money. The commission has already reported these illegal platforms to the relevant authorities for further action.

The regulator advised the public to invest only through brokers and companies licensed by SECP. People were also warned not to deposit money on websites, apps, or platforms that are not officially approved.

SECP urged investors to verify the status of any investment company before sending money, saying that taking a few minutes to check can help avoid major financial losses.