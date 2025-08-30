US grants four-year export permit to Pakistan’s seafood industry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s seafood industry received a major boost as the United States (US) granted a four-year approval for fish exports, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced, ARY News reported.

The minister said the permit is an international recognition of Pakistan’s seafood quality standards, confirming that the country’s fisheries meet US benchmarks. With this approval, Pakistan will be able to ensure continuity in seafood exports to one of the world’s most important markets.

Highlighting the sector’s performance, Chaudhry said Pakistan exported 242,000 tons of fish last year, earning $489 million in foreign exchange. With the U.S. market open for the next four years, Pakistan expects seafood exports to rise, with projections of $600 million in the coming year.

The minister emphasized that U.S. approval will provide stability to the country’s exports, strengthen its global credibility, and create new opportunities for the fishing community.

“This is a proud moment for Pakistan, as our fisheries have proven their ability to meet global quality requirements,” Chaudhry added.

