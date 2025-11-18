Pakistan security forces eliminate 15 Fitna-al Khawarij militants in KP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan security forces killed 15 Fitna-al-Khawarij militants in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On the reported presence of Khawarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan district, the Pakistan army’s public relations wing said.

During the conduct of the operation, troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and killed ten Khawarij including Kharji ring leader Alam Mehsud.

In another intelligence based operation conducted in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, Pakistan security forces successfully neutralized five more Khawarij.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Earlier on October 24, Pakistan security forces neutralised eight Fitna al Khawarij militants during an operation in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The operation, carried out on October 24 in Wanda Sheikh Allah area of Lakki Marwat, resulted in killing of eight Fitna Al Khawarij and left five others seriously injured, security officials confirmed.

According to the sources, the operation was executed with high military precision, leaving the militants no chance to escape.