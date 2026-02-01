Pakistan security forces eliminated 145 terrorists in Balochistan: Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday said Pakistan security forces eliminated 145 terrorists following attacks in the province on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press in Quetta, Bugti said intelligence reports had indicated preparations for such attacks. He stated that security forces responded with bravery and killed 145 terrorists during the operations.

Bugti said the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of those who were martyred and shares their grief equally. He said the welfare and upbringing of the martyrs’ children is the responsibility of the government.

The chief minister said terrorists killed five women and three children in Gwadar, calling it a brutal act against innocent civilians. He added that those who cannot even cross a single union council are attempting to destabilise Pakistan at the behest of India.

Bugti alleged that Bashir Zeb and his associates are acting as Indian proxies and said Baloch women and innocent children were deliberately targeted in Gwadar.

The Balochistan CM claimed that the Baloch people are being used as fuel for violence under external instigation.

“This is not a war of nationalism; it is purely terrorism,” the chief minister said, adding that the state will confront terrorism head-on and will not grow weary. He vowed that terrorists would be hunted down and eliminated in their hideouts.

Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti further said a wide range of weapons was recovered from the terrorists, claiming they had been supplied with modern arms and equipment by their handlers.