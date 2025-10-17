Pakistan security forces foil suicide attack in N.Waziristan, four Khawarij killed: Security sources

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces on Friday successfully foiled a suicide attack by Khawarij in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, ARY News reported, citing security sources.

As per details, Khawarij terrorists tried to attack a Pakistan security forces post in Mir Ali, which was repelled by the brave soldiers by killing four attackers on the spot, according to security sources.

The sources said that one terrorist tried to ram an explosives-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of a security forces’ camp, partially damaging the structure.

Following the explosion, three other Khawarij attempted to enter the camp, but were shot dead outside the premises during a swift and courageous response by the security personnel.

It is to be noted that Pakistan has killed 88 Khawarij in the last 2 days along border crossings with Afghanistan.

On Thursday, Pakistan security forces killed 34 Fitna al-Khawarij in multiple operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was carried out in Spinwam area of North Waziristan, where 18 terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire.

In a separate operation in South Waziristan, eight more Fitna al Khawarij were eliminated, while another eight were killed in Bannu, ISPR stated.

The military’s media wing added that Pakistan’s security forces remain fully committed to eradicating India-sponsored terrorism in line with the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam.”

Tensions at the Durand Line increased in the recent days after Afghan Taliban and Khawarij attacked Pakistani posts, resulting in strong response from the security forces.