Monday, March 17, 2025
Security forces foil two terror attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

TOP NEWS

Pakistan security forces successfully thwarted two terror attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), forcing the assailants to flee after a swift and effective response, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, militants attacked the Khyber Jamrud Bypass checkpoint. However, due to the prompt action by Pakistan security forces, the attackers fled in an injured condition.

Meanwhile, two soldiers also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire and were shifted to the hospital. A search operation is currently underway in the area.

In the second incident, terrorists targeted the Gambila police station in Lakki Marwat. The assailants fled after facing strong retaliation from the police, with no casualties reported.

Read more: Naushki-Dalbandin Highway blast claims five lives

It is noteworthy that just a day earlier, terrorists launched attacks on police stations, a checkpoint, and a Sui gas office in Karak and Peshawar, resulting in the martyrdom of a security guard and a sub-inspector.

Additionally, in Balochistan, a convoy of Frontier Corps personnel was targeted in a suicide attack by the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on the Naushki-Dalbandin Highway, leading to the martyrdom of three FC personnel and three civilians, while several others were injured.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will be held on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 11:00 in the morning.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has summoned the national security body’s session on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The military leadership will brief the in-camera session on the current security situation in Balochistan and KP.

