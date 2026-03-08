Pakistan security forces kill 13 Khawarij in KP IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces neutralised 13 khawarij in five intelligence-based actions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As per details, during an intelligence based operation in Bajaur District of KP, Pakistan troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, five khawarij were killed.

In two other encounters in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan Districts, three khawarij were successfully neutralized, the ISPR said.

Simultaneously, in two separate engagements in Khyber and South Waziristan Districts, Pakistan security troops effectively neutralized five more khawarij.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

It is imperative to highlight, that these operations are being conducted concurrently as Pakistan continues to counter emerging challenges along its borders with Afghanistan.

The Security Forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers.

According to ISPR, sanitization operation are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement

Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.