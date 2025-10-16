Pakistan security forces neutralize 34 Fitna al-Khawarij in KP operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed 34 Fitna al-Khawarij in multiple operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was carried out in Spinwam area of North Waziristan, where 18 terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire.

In a separate operation in South Waziristan, eight more Fitna al Khawarij were eliminated, while another eight were killed in Bannu, ISPR stated.

The military’s media wing added that Pakistan’s security forces remain fully committed to eradicating India-sponsored terrorism in line with the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam.”

Tensions at the Durand Line increased in the recent days after Afghan Taliban and Khawarij attacked Pakistani posts, resulting in strong response from the security forces.

On Wednesday, Pakistan security forces effectively repelled cross-border attacks by Afghan Taliban and Khawari.

According to Pakistan’s military public relations wing, the Afghan Taliban, Khawarij launched cowardly attacks at four locations in Spin Boldak during the early hours of October 15, but Pakistani forces effectively repelled all assaults.

The attacks were carried out from divided villages, showing complete disregard for civilian safety and local populations. The Afghan Taliban also destroyed the Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate on their side of the border, which the ISPR said reflects a mindset opposed to mutual trade and tribal cooperation.

In the retaliatory action, 15 to 20 Taliban fighters were killed, and several others were injured, the ISPR said and added that intelligence reports indicate Taliban and Khawarij terroristes are regrouping at various staging points along the border.