Pakistan security forces neutralised eight Fitna al Khawarij militants during an operation in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting security forces.

The operation, carried out on October 24 in Wanda Sheikh Allah area of Lakki Marwat, resulted in killing of eight Fitna Al Khawarij and left five others seriously injured, security officials confirmed.

According to the sources, the operation was executed with high military precision, leaving the militants no chance to escape.

A search operation is currently underway in the area due to concerns over the possible presence of additional Fitna Al Khawarij.

Security sources further stated that under the National Action Plan, operations will continue until the elimination of the last militant and the complete restoration of peace and order.

Earlier, security sources reported growing internal divisions within Fitna al Khawarij, following heavy lapses in recent months. Several major conformations of the group were excluded during border crossings in the once three months, leaving the leadership unsettled and decreasingly shattered.

According to security sources, Fitna al Khawarij commander Noor Wali has instructed bottom dogfaces to refrain from using mobile phones to avoid discovery.

The leadership has also directed zealots to hide among civilians and use the original population as securities during operations.

Reports further reveal that kirks and guest houses have been exploited for making extemporized explosive bias( IEDs) and for sheltering fighters.