ZHOB: Pakistan security forces killed three more Indian-sponsored militants during an operation in the Sumbaza area of Zhob district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Following the successful engagements by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District from 7-9 August 2025, during which forty-seven khwarij were sent to hell; on night 10/11 April 2025, a deliberate sanitization operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Sambaza along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border,” the ISPR statement read.

The military’s public relations wing further said, three more Indian sponsored khwarij, were hunted down and successfully neutralized during the operation.

Weapons, ammunition & explosives were also recovered from the killed khwarij.

The number of khwarij killed in four days four-day anti-inflation operation has risen to fifty.

The Pakistan security forces remain committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan.

Last month, two soldiers of Pakistan Army including a Major embraced martyrdom while three Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Mastung District of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“On 23 July 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Mastung District, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Hindustan,” the military’s media wing stated.

During the conduct of operation, security forces troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly, three terrorists were killed.