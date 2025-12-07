Pakistan security forces eliminate 12 Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces eliminated 12-Indian sponsored terrorists in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to ISPR, Pakistan security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Kalat District following reports of the presence of terrorists affiliated with the Indian-backed group Fitna al Hindustan.

During the operation, security personnel engaged the terrorists, resulting in the elimination of twelve operatives after an intense exchange of fire.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the site, confirming the terrorists’ active involvement in multiple attacks in the region.

Sanitization operations are ongoing to locate and neutralize any remaining operatives.

Officials reaffirmed that the counter-terrorism campaign under the vision “Azm-e-Istehkam”, approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, will continue relentlessly to eliminate foreign-sponsored terrorism and ensure the safety and stability of Pakistan.

Earlier, at least nine terrorists belonging to Indian proxy fitna al khwarij were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an operation in Tank district following reports of militant presence. During the conduct of operation, security troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, seven khwarij were killed.

In a separate IBO carried out in Lakki Marwat district, two more khwarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces, ISPR added.