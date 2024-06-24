LPG prices go up in Pakistan

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been increased by Rs50 per kilogramme, Irfan Khokhar, Chairman of the LPG Distributors Association said Monday.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had set the official price at Rs234.60 per kg, but the market price has soared to Rs280-285 per kg.

Following the price hike, the cost of a domestic LPG cylinder has increased by Rs600, now selling at Rs3,370. Similarly, commercial cylinders are now priced at Rs12,435, up from the government-set price of Rs10,715.

In a statement, Khokhar accused LPG marketing companies of defying government-set prices and selling LPG at inflated rates.

Last month, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) slashed price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

As per the notification issued by the OGRA, the LPG rates was reduced by Rs3.87 to Rs234 per kilogram. The new prices will be in effect immediately.