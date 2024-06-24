web analytics
39.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 24, 2024
- Advertisement -

LPG prices go up in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been increased by Rs50 per kilogramme, Irfan Khokhar, Chairman of the LPG Distributors Association said Monday.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had set the official price at Rs234.60 per kg, but the market price has soared to Rs280-285 per kg.

Following the price hike, the cost of a domestic LPG cylinder has increased by Rs600, now selling at Rs3,370. Similarly, commercial cylinders are now priced at Rs12,435, up from the government-set price of Rs10,715.

In a statement, Khokhar accused LPG marketing companies of defying government-set prices and selling LPG at inflated rates.

Last month, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) slashed price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

As per the notification issued by the OGRA, the LPG rates was reduced by Rs3.87 to Rs234 per kilogram. The new prices will be in effect immediately.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.