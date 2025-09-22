Cervical cancer vaccination: Pakistan 'decides' to take political, religious parties into confidence

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has decided to take political and religious parties into confidence regarding the nationwide cervical cancer vaccination campaign, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to sources, the Ministry of Health is expected to initiate contact with political and religious leadership soon.

Officials privy to the development revealed that efforts will be made to convince these parties about the importance of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

Political and religious leaders will be urged to support the campaign and issue public statements in its favor.

The Pakistan government delegation will also hold meetings with prominent scholars from different schools of thought to seek their endorsement.

In addition, political and religious figures will be requested to share video messages on social media to raise awareness about the benefits of the vaccine.

Sources further stated that women parliamentarians have already been briefed on the HPV vaccine as part of the government’s strategy to ensure broader acceptance and success of the campaign.

It is to be noted that on September 15, Pakistan launched the country’s first-ever national cervical cancer prevention campaign.

According to officials, the vaccination drive would run from September 15 to 27 across Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, and Azad Kashmir.

The federal and provincial governments, along with Azad Kashmir, have already been supplied with HPV vaccines and syringes.