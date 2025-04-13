Pakistan seeks consular access for citizens killed in Iran

Pakistan’s embassy in Iran has sought consular access to verify the identities of its eight citizens killed in the latter’s Sistan and Baluchestan province on Saturday.

In a statement issued here, the Pakistan Foreign Office confirmed that eight Pakistani nationals were tragically killed in Mehrestan County, Sistan-Baluchistan province, located approximately 230 kilometers from the Pakistan-Iran border.

“Our Mission has already requested consular access to verify their identities,” it added.

“The leadership and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened and perturbed over the tragic incident. Prime Minister has expressed his deep condolences for the bereaved families.

It added that on the instructions of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Pakistan’s Embassy in Tehran and Consulate in Zahidan are in constant touch with the Iranian authorities for a comprehensive investigation to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice as well as for prompt repatriation of the victims’ remains to Pakistan.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the inhumane and cowardly killing of its nationals in Iran. We hope for Iranian side’s full cooperation in investigating the matter and in timely repatriation of victims’ remains,” it said and added, “Further updates will be provided as soon as additional details regarding the identification of dead bodies and the circumstances leading to their tragic deaths become available.

Earlier, the embassy of Iran has strongly condemned the cowardly attack on Pakistani citizens in the Sistan-Baluchestan province.

“Terrorism is a longstanding plague and a shared threat to the entire region,” stated the spokesperson for the Iranian Embassy.

The embassy stated that treacherous elements, in collusion with international terrorists, are targeting peace and stability.

It further highlighted the need for joint efforts to combat the sinister trend of terrorism.

“Through collective efforts, it is possible to completely eradicate terrorism and extremism,” the Iranian Embassy asserted.