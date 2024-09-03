Pakistan seeks to boost collaboration with China in AI

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday Pakistan aims to increase collaboration with China across various economic sectors, including agriculture and Artificial Intelligence (AI), ARY News reported.

The premier expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the Chinese envoy, Jiang Zaidong, in Islamabad.

“Pak-China friendship is essential not only for both countries but also for regional and global peace and development,” the prime minister said during the meeting. “Pakistan seeks to enhance collaboration with China in information technology, artificial intelligence, modern agriculture and other sectors.”

He said the strategic partnership between the two states had withstood the test of time.

“China has always provided unconditional support to Pakistan during difficult times,” he added.

The prime minister praised the Chinese leadership’s vision to consistently enhance Pakistan-China strategic relations and collaborate on upgrading the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He emphasized that the friendship between Pakistan and China is essential not only for both nations but also for regional and global peace and development.

Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and other relevant officials were also present in the meeting.

It should be noted here that the prime minister visited China on a five-day trip in June this year, where he met with representatives of Chinese companies to encourage them to invest in Pakistan.

The two countries have also been negotiating to advance CPEC to the next level by establishing industrial zones.