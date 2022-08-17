Pakistan sees 526 fresh Covid cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported five deaths and 526 fresh Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to data issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 19,312 tests COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, of which 526 samples came out positive.

COVID-19 Statistics 17 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 19,312

Positive Cases: 526

Positivity %: 2.72%

Deaths: 05

Patients on Critical Care: 156 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 17, 2022

Five more patients succumbed to the coronavirus during the same period. Meanwhile, the country’s positivity rate stood at 2.72pc as compared yesterday’s 2.92 per cent.

As per the data, 156 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 30,537 people in Pakistan so far. According to the government dashboard, the total number of cases in the country is 1,563,705.

