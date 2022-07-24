Pakistan sees 532 fresh Covid cases

ISLAMABAD: At least three people have died due to Covid while 532 fresh cases of the pandemic have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours, the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) said Sunday.

According to the NIH report, 19,402 Covid tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 532 turned out to be positive. The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio declined and remained at 2.47pc as compared to yesterday’s 2.96 per cent.

“As many as 179 patients are stated to be in critical condition,” it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried that coronavirus case numbers were shooting up, putting more strain on health systems and workers.

The number of Covid cases reported to the WHO increased 30 percent in the past two weeks, driven by sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the lifting of control measures.

