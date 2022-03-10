Pakistan sees 639 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported as many as 639 fresh cases of the Covid-19 pandemic in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday.

It said four more Covid-related fatalities were reported, taking the death toll to 30,291.

A total of 36,241 samples were tested, out of which 639 turned out to be positive, taking the country’s caseload to 1,516,789. The national infection rate was recorded at 1.76 per cent.

There are 707 Covid patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country.

581 more people recuperated from the viral disease in the past 24, taking the country’s total recoveries to 1,468,449.

So far, Sindh has reported as many as 570,934, Punjab 503,279, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 217,690, Balochistan 35,403, Islamabad 134,736, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 43,149 and Gilgit Baltistan 11,598.

