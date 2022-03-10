Thursday, March 10, 2022
type here...
HomeHealth
Web Desk

Pakistan sees 639 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths

test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported as many as 639 fresh cases of the Covid-19 pandemic in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday.

It said four more Covid-related fatalities were reported, taking the death toll to 30,291.

Also Read: Pakistan fully vaccinates 100mn people against COVID: Asad Umar

A total of 36,241 samples were tested, out of which 639 turned out to be positive, taking the country’s caseload to 1,516,789. The national infection rate was recorded at 1.76 per cent.

There are 707 Covid patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country.

581 more people recuperated from the viral disease in the past 24, taking the country’s total recoveries to 1,468,449.

Also Read: COVID-19 can cause brain shrinkage, memory loss: study

So far, Sindh has reported as many as 570,934, Punjab 503,279, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 217,690, Balochistan 35,403, Islamabad 134,736, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 43,149 and Gilgit Baltistan 11,598.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.