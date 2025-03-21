Pakistan sees lowest electricity production on YoY basis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s electricity production has reached its lowest level in five years on a year-to-year basis despite government support and a winter package, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), the country produced 6.495 billion units of electricity in February 2025, down from 7.137 billion units in February 2024 and 7.756 billion units in February 2023.

Similarly in February 2022, the country produced 8.087 billion units of electricity, while in February 2021, the output was 7.281 billion units. February 2020 saw a production of over 7 billion units.

According to CPPA data, Pakistan’s electricity distribution companies have received varying amounts of electricity units over the past few years. In February 2024, 6.876 billion units were distributed to electricity companies, down from 7.516 billion units in February 2023.

In February 2022, 7.774 billion units were distributed by Discos, while in February 2021, 6.996 billion units were distributed. The figures also show that in February 2020, 6.756 billion units were distributed, according to CPPA data.

According to sources, the decline in electricity production can be attributed to decreased economic activity, resulting in lower electricity consumption in the industrial sector. Additionally, the growing trend of solarisation due to expensive electricity is also a significant factor contributing to the decline in electricity consumption.

Earlier in November last year, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif announced the Bijli Sahulat Package, offering up to Rs 26 per unit relief in electricity bills during the three winter months of 2025—December, January, and February—.