US Fintech delegation meets CDF, signals rising investor interest: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday met a delegation of World Liberty Financial, a US-based global fintech company, reflecting growing international investor interest in Pakistan’s economic landscape, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military media wing, a delegation of World Liberty Financial USA led by Mr. Zachary Witkoff, Chief Executive Officer of a leading global Fintech firm, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF.

The meeting reflected the growing interest of international private investment groups in Pakistan’s evolving economic landscape and also signals rising global confidence in Pakistan’s fintech potential and aims to strengthen financial inclusion and cross border digital finance. Mr Witkoff highlighted the immense economic potential Pakistan holds and lauded the efforts of Pakistan’s leadership in embracing futuristic technologies to realize the full possibilities of its economic prowess.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir welcomed the exchange of views and emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to economic stability, investor confidence, and enabling an environment conducive to responsible private sector participation in national development.

Pakistan, Indonesia signal long-term strategic defence partnership

On January 13, 2026, Pakistan’s Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met with the Defence Minister of Indonesia at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military media wing, Lieutenant General Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (Retd), Minister of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and global security dynamics, and exploration of avenues for enhancing bilateral defence cooperation. Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening institutional linkages, training collaboration, and defence industrial cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia.

The visiting dignitary lauded professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. He also expressed Indonesia’s desire to further expand defence ties with Pakistan across multiple domains.