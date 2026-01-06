Pakistan sees 29% surge in new company registrations: SECP

KARACHI: New company registrations in Pakistan have recorded a 29 percent increase, reflecting improving investor confidence, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

During the first six months of the current fiscal year, a total of 21,668 new companies were registered across Pakistan. These companies collectively generated paid-up capital of Rs30.7 billion, the SECP reported.

With these additions, the total number of registered companies in Pakistan has risen to 279,724.

The IT and e-commerce sector led the growth, with 4,277 new companies registered, making it the most active segment during the period.

According to the SECP spokesperson, 524 newly registered companies included foreign investment, amounting to Rs1.26 billion.

In terms of country-wise contribution, China topped the list, accounting for 71 percent of total foreign investment in new companies, the SECP said.

Officials say the upward trend indicates growing trust in Pakistan’s regulatory framework and improving ease of doing business, particularly in technology-driven sectors.

SECP Issues Warning

On December 10, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) issued a warning to the public about the growing threat of unlicensed online trading platforms, websites, and mobile applications that target investors.

The commission highlighted that these platforms, which often promise high, risk-free returns on investments in stocks and other financial products in local and international markets, are operating illegally and misleading users.

These fraudulent platforms are aggressively promoted on social media, offering attractive incentives with guaranteed profits and making false claims of risk-free investments.

The platforms frequently rely on unverified apps and websites that closely resemble legitimate trading portals, in an effort to deceive users.

According to the SECP, in a disturbing trend, scammers behind these platforms often impersonate licensed securities and commodities brokers, reputable institutions, professionals, finfluencers, senior government officials, and even regulatory bodies.

Disguised as free investment tips, advisory, or investment-guidance providers, they claim to offer expert recommendations to earn guaranteed profits.

The SECP warns that these platforms frequently display fabricated dashboards showing fake balances and profit figures to build trust among users.