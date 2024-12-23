web analytics
Pakistan confiscates over 1064 tonnes of narcotics since Sept 2023

Web Desk
By Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: In a nationwide operation, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) along with other security forces of Pakistan seized over 1062.894 metric tons of narcotics across the country since September 2023.

According to official stastics, law enforcement agencies have arrested 2,350 drug peddlers and smugglers nationwide during the period. The operation is part of the government’s efforts to combat the illegal drug trade and make Pakistan a drug-free nation.

In the past week alone, the authorities concerned seized over 326 kilograms (kg) of narcotics and apprehended 12 drug peddlers. Significant seizures were made in various provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, and Sindh.

“The government’s anti-narcotics efforts are ongoing, with security forces and law enforcement agencies working to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking networks across the country.”

Read More: ANF nabs 10 suspects, recovers 643 kg drugs across Pakistan

Earlier, the Customs authorities successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs into Pakistan via the International Mail Office (IMO) at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Customs team, led by Collector Adeem Khan and supported by ADC Muhammad Faysal Khan and AC Sharjeel Abbas Wasan, detained a suspicious EMS parcel labeled as ‘Fresh Galangal (Thai Ginger)’ originating from Bangkok, Thailand.

The parcel was subjected to examination and a lab test which revealed that the package contained 500 grams of Marijuana (Cannabis), valued at approximately Rs 2.25 million.

The parcel was sent to Muhammad Usama Mahmood, a resident of Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi.

