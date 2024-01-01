Senate body to move ICAO for revival of pilots’ licences

The Senate of Pakistan body has decided to write a letter to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the European Union’s Aviation Agency for the revival of pilots’ licences, ARY News reported on Monday.

The issue of pilots’ licences was raised in 2020 by the then aviation minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who told parliament that a large number of commercial pilots hold fake licences or cheat in exams.

The Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Aviation Saleem Mandviwalla said they will take up the matter of pilot’s licenses with ICAO and European Union’s Aviation.

According to the details, the Senate standing committee has decided to write a letter to the ICAO and Europen Aviation Agency to revive pilots’ licences as the matter remains unresolved despite repetitive assurances by the director general Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The Senate body will write a letter for the revival of licences of over 80 pilots during the current week.

During the last hearing of the Senate body in October, concerns were raised about the economic repercussions for the country resulting from a delay in the release of pilots’ licences and directed the Ministry of Aviation and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to present a comprehensive report on the matter to help the panel in its decision-making.