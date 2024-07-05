Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Badobadi comes under discussion during Senate Committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song “Badobdi” was a topic of discussion in a Senate Standing Committee meeting, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, chaired by Rana Mehmood, Senator Aamir Chishti raised the question of whether the song “Badobdi” would be considered for an award.

The inquiry sparked a light-hearted yet serious discussion about the criteria for civil awards in Pakistan.

The Special Secretary to the committee highlighted the song’s immense popularity, noting that its views on YouTube have exceeded the population of Pakistan.

In response to Senator Chishti’s question, the chairman of the committee candidly admitted that he had listened to the song and it gave him a headache.

The Special Secretary explained that the Cabinet Division has revised the procedure for civil awards.

While YouTube views are considered for evaluating the popularity of singers and artists, the primary criterion remains the individual’s exceptional contributions to their industry beyond the norm.