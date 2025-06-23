Resolution submitted in Senate against Trump’s nomination for Nobel prize

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) on Monday submitted a motion and resolution in the Senate opposing the Pakistan government’s decision to nominate U.S. President Donald J. Trump for Nobel Peace Prize 2026.

The resolution, submitted by JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza, calls on the Pakistan government to withdraw its recommendation following the recent U.S. military strikes on Iran.

According to the resolution, the strikes were carried out on President Trump’s orders and resulted in multiple Iranian casualties.

It further states that the U.S. attack is a clear violation of international law, human rights, and Iran’s sovereignty.

The motion also notes that the federal government made the recommendation without consulting any parliamentary forum and against the will of the public. It calls on the Senate to urgently debate the matter in the public interest.

It is worth mentioning here that President Donald Trump said the US military has carried out an attack on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordo.

Pakistan strongly condemned the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The official statement released by Pakistan Foreign Office stated: “Pakistan condemns the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities which follow the series of attacks by Israel. We are gravely concerned at the possible further escalation of tensions in the region.”

Pakistan reiterate that the these attacks violate all norms of international law and the Iran has the legitimate right to defend itslef under the UN Charter.

“The unprecedented escalation of tensions and violence, owing to ongoing aggression against Iran is deeply disturbing. Any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond.”

Pakistan has asserted the imperative need to respect civilian lives and properties and immediately bring the conflict to the end. All parties must adhere to the international law, particularly international human law.”