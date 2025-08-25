Pakistan sends 21st aid consignment to Gaza

LAHORE: Pakistan on Monday dispatched its 21st relief consignment for Gaza, comprising 100 tons of essential supplies, from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

The aid was sent under the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as part of Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to support the people of Gaza. The consignment included ration bags, ready-to-eat meals, and canned fruit to help address urgent food shortages.

In the latest phase of relief operations, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has delivered an additional 412 tons of supplies through five separate flights. With this latest consignment, the total aid sent by Pakistan to Gaza has reached 2,027 tons across 21 consignments.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, attended the send-off ceremony as the chief guest, along with government representatives and senior NDMA officials.

Read More: Widespread protests held in Australia to support Palestinians

Speaking on the occasion, the minister lauded the NDMA and partner welfare organizations for their swift and coordinated efforts. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast solidarity with Palestine and pledged continued humanitarian assistance during this critical time.

Earlier, on August 23, the 19th consignment carrying 100 tons of aid was dispatched from Lahore, while the 4th shipment, comprising 12 tons, departed from Islamabad.