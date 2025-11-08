Pakistan sends 224 agriculture graduates to China for advanced training

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Pakistan, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has said that the government is resolute to revolutionise the country’s agriculture sector by equipping youth with modern knowledge and practical skills.

He expressed these views at a special send-off ceremony organized at NARC for a new cohort of 224 Pakistani agriculture graduates departing for China under the Prime Minister’s Special Capacity-Building Initiative.

Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that the programme reflected the prime minister’s vision of building a modern, innovative and climate-resilient agriculture sector through technology transfer and international collaboration.

He noted that China’s remarkable success in agricultural transformation provides an excellent model for Pakistan to emulate, especially in areas of seed development, smart farming, crop breeding, and livestock management.

“Our young professionals are the real ambassadors of Pakistan’s agricultural future,” he said. “They will return not only with advanced technical expertise but also with the confidence to drive change and uplift farming communities across the country.”

Under the initiative, a total of 224 trainees will receive specialized training in two leading Chinese institutions. The Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University (NWAFU) in Shaanxi will host participants studying in disciplines such as crop genetic breeding, preventive veterinary medicine, agricultural intelligent equipment, animal genetic breeding, and reproduction.

Another group will train at Huazhong Agricultural University (HZAU) in Wuhan, in partnership with Qingfa-Heshang Agricultural Development Company, focusing on seed production and processing.

The minister praised the coordination among the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR), the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), and Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing.

He also lauded the transparent and merit-based selection process, which ensured representation from all provinces, including a dedicated quota for Balochistan.

The minister emphasized that investing in human capital is the foundation of sustainable agricultural growth, adding that trained graduates will act as catalysts for innovation and productivity enhancement in Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

Rana Tanveer Hussain reaffirmed that this collaboration represents not just an academic partnership but a strategic pillar of the Pakistan–China friendship, aligning with the broader goals of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He expressed confidence that upon their return, the graduates will play a crucial role in modernizing agriculture, introducing climate-smart practices, and boosting Pakistan’s agricultural exports.