Pakistan sends another tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday dispatched seventh tranche of humanitarian assistance for Gaza, consisting of medicines winterized tents, tarpaulins and blankets, ARY News reported.

The relief goods were dispatched from South Asa Pakistan Terminal in Karachi by a special flight of Pakistan Air Force. The aid shipment consists of 300 tonnes of crucial humanitarian assistance and medical aid.

“The flight will land in Al-Arish, Egypt, where the Pakistani Ambassador will receive the aid for onward delivery,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Officials of the National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of External Affairs and Armed Forces attended the departure ceremony at Nur Khan Airbase.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan fully supports the Palestinian people and condemns the use of force by Israel against civilians, especially women and children in Gaza.

Gaza health officials say more than 28,400 people have been killed, thousands of buildings have been damaged or destroyed, and residents have insufficient food, water and medical supplies.