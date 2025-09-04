Pakistan sends earthquake relief aid to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Thursday formally handed over a large consignment of relief goods to Afghan authorities at the Torkham border, aimed at supporting victims of the recent devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.

The relief effort, undertaken on the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, includes essential food items, medicines, and other daily-use supplies to assist Afghan communities affected by the 6.0-magnitude earthquake that struck on Sunday.

The deadly tremor caused widespread destruction, claiming at least 2000 lives, injuring approximately 3,700 people, and impacting nearly five million residents, primarily in rural areas where mud-brick homes collapsed while families slept.

While addressing the media at the Torkham border, Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to the Afghan people in their time of grief.

“The people and government of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with our Afghan brothers and sisters in this hour of difficulty. This relief package is a reflection of our deep humanitarian concern and solidarity,” he said.

Muqam added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had expressed profound sorrow and condolences over the tragic loss of life and property in Afghanistan, and pledged to extend all possible assistance to the neighboring country.

In the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also contacted his Afghan counterpart to assure continued support and cooperation in dealing with the disaster’s aftermath.

Muqam emphasized that Pakistan itself is no stranger to natural calamities. The country has experienced significant destruction from recent floods, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Punjab. These disasters not only claimed lives but also damaged vital infrastructure, livestock, crops, and communication networks.

The relief consignment was officially handed over to Afghan officials during a ceremony held at the Torkham border, a major transit point between the two countries.

The delivery marks a renewed chapter in Pakistan-Afghanistan humanitarian cooperation, with hopes that such assistance will help ease the suffering of the earthquake-affected communities and pave the way for more coordinated disaster responses in the future.