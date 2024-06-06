Pakistan set to export SUVs, other vehicles

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production announced that Pakistan will export sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and other cars in the next few months, ARY News reported.

According to officials of the Ministry of Industries and Production, Pakistan will export 50 locally manufactured SUVs of Toyota Indus Motors in the first phase.

Separately, Toyota Indus’ Hybrid Corolla Cross will be exported in the second phase.

The Ministry of Industries and Production maintained that the company has also sent 100 mechanical engineers from Pakistan to Japan for training.

“Pakistani workforce in Japan has been recognised for their exceptional skills and expertise,” The Ministry of Industries and Production added.

Earlier on June 4, the federal government is considering a proposal to increase the regulatory duty on used imported vehicles.

According to the details, the federal budget for the next financial year will be presented on June 12 in which regulatory duty on imported used vehicles is likely to be increased.

According to sources, the regulatory duty on vehicles larger than 1800 cc is expected to be rise by 30 percent while the duty on large vehicles is likely to increase from 70 to 100 percent.

A 15 percent duty may be imposed on used vehicles up to 1800cc while new and old hybrid vehicles up to 1800cc may continue to enjoy zero duty.

It is feared that imported used vehicles will become more expensive in the country.