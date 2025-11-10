Pakistan set to lock horns against Sri Lanka in ODI

Pakistan will aim to extend their winning run in the white-ball cricket when they take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, starting Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The second and third ODI will be played at the same venue on 13 and 15 November.

All three matches will begin at 2.30pm, with the toss taking place at 2pm local time.

The series follows Pakistan’s successful home campaign against South Africa, where the hosts won both T20I and ODI series 2-1. The series against South Africa marked Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first assignment as ODI captain and the left-arm pacer led from the front to guide Pakistan to a memorable series win.

After the three ODIs against Sri Lanka, Pakistan will feature in a tri-nation T20I series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, to be played from 17 to 29 November in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

On head to head, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 157 ODIs to date, with Pakistan winning 93 and Sri Lanka 59. One match ended in a tie and four ended in no result. On Pakistan soil, the two teams have played 30 ODIs, with Pakistan holding an 18-12 advantage.

The last bilateral ODI series between the sides in Pakistan was played in 2019, which Pakistan won 2-0.

Among the current squad members, Babar Azam has an impressive record against Sri Lanka. In 12 ODIs, the right-handed batter has scored 535 runs at an average of 53.50, including three centuries and one half-century, with a highest score of 115 in Karachi during 2019 series.

Shaheen Shah Afridi on the eve of the ODI series said: “The series win against South Africa in Faisalabad was a great boost for our confidence. It was my first series as ODI captain and I was really proud of the way the players responded to different situations and played as a unit. The energy, intent and teamwork were outstanding.

“Going into the Sri Lanka series, our focus is to carry that winning momentum forward. We want to build consistency in our performances and make sure that we keep improving as a team in every department.

“Sri Lanka are a disciplined side and always challenge you with their skills. We will need to play smart cricket, stick to our plans and stay positive. The goal is to keep developing as a team and to continue giving our fans performances they can be proud of.”

15-member ODI squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha

Meanwhile, former Test captains Aamir Sohail and Waqar Younis will be joined by former Sri Lanka’s Test cricketer Russel Arnold and renowned commentator Roshan Abeysinghe to call the voice for the series. They will be joined by former Pakistan women’s team captain Urooj Mumtaz.

Zainab Abbas will continue to work as presenter during the series.