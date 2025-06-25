Pakistan set to play three-match T20I series in Bangladesh

The schedule for the Pakistan cricket team’s upcoming T20I tour to Bangladesh was announced on Wednesday.

The Pakistan cricket team is set to travel to Bangladesh next month for a three-match T20I series, as per the schedule announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

“Pakistan will arrive in Dhaka on 16 July before taking on the home side in the first T20I on Sunday, 20 July. The second T20I will take place on Tuesday, 22 July, with the third and final match of the series scheduled for Thursday, 24 July,” as per the schedule for the series.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), all three games will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

It is worth noting here that the Bangladesh cricket team recently visited Pakistan, where they played a three-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Read more: Haris hits unbeaten ton as Pakistan whitewash Bangladesh T20I series

The Pakistan cricket team completed a clean sweep over the visitors in the home series.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I series schedule:

July 16 – Pakistan men’s team arrival

July 20 – First T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)

July 22 – Second T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)

July 24 – Third T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)