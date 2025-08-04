Pakistan set to resume sending skilled workers to Kuwait

Pakistan is poised to recommence sending skilled workers to Kuwait after a prolonged pause, as reported by the state-run news agency, APP.

Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export skilled workers to the State of Kuwait, after a long time,” according to APP.

Pakistan had been sending its skilled workers to Kuwait but it was halted in the past.

The decision was taken after the ‘conducive and productive’ polices of the federal government as the demand of Pakistani workers is increasing day by day in the international labour market.

Pakistani workforce who meet the prescribed qualifications and experience criteria will be eligible to work in Kuwait.

Eligible candidates who meet the required qualifications and experience standards can apply for various roles, including warehouse coordinator, warehouseman, carpenter, unskilled workers, assistant furniture installer, and driver positions in courier, logistics, and delivery services.

The applicants are required to submit the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 500/- generated at the time of online application by August 15, 2025.