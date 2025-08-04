web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 4, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Pakistan set to resume sending skilled workers to Kuwait

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan is poised to recommence sending skilled workers to Kuwait after a prolonged pause, as reported by the state-run news agency, APP.

Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export skilled workers to the State of Kuwait, after a long time,” according to APP.

Pakistan had been sending its skilled workers to Kuwait but it was halted in the past.

The decision was taken after the ‘conducive and productive’ polices of the federal government as the demand of Pakistani workers is increasing day by day in the international labour market.

Pakistani workforce who meet the prescribed qualifications and experience criteria will be eligible to work in Kuwait.

Eligible candidates who meet the required qualifications and experience standards can apply for various roles, including warehouse coordinator, warehouseman, carpenter, unskilled workers, assistant furniture installer, and driver positions in courier, logistics, and delivery services.

The applicants are required to submit the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 500/- generated at the time of online application by August 15, 2025.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.