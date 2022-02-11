Pakistan sets new record, administers 2.24m vaccines in a day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan administered record 2.24 million Covid-19 vaccines in a single day on Thursday, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar said on Friday.

“Another record set with 2.24 million vaccinations in a day. Last 4 days in a row we have vaccinated more than 2 million each day,” the planning and development minister tweeted.

Also Read: ‘COVID-19 pandemic will not end with the Omicron variant’

“Every 3 out of 4 pakistani’s eligible for vaccination have recieved at least 1 dose. 58% are fully vaccinated. Well done Pakistan.”

Another record set with 2.24 million vaccinations in a day. Last 4 days in a row we have vaccinated more than 2 million each day. Every 3 out of 4 pakistani’s eligible for vaccination have recieved at least 1 dose. 58% are fully vaccinated. Well done Pakistan — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 11, 2022

Earlier, the NCOC said Pakistan reported as many as 3,498 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, lifting the tally of confirmed cases to 1,477,573.

Read: Pakistan reports 3,498 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 58,077 samples were tested, out of which 3,498 turned out to be positive, it said, adding the infection rate was recorded at 6.02 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 7.1%.

Comments