29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Advertisement -

Bowlers shine as Shaheens beat Melbourne Renegades in low-scoring thriller

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 champions Pakistan Shaheens snatched a thrilling win from the jaws of defeat against the Big Bash League franchise Melbourne Renegades in Darwin on Tuesday.

 

Pakistan Shaheens, batting first, put on a lacklustre show as they were dismissed for 93. Only three players scored in double figures.

Opener Shawaiz Irfan top scored with 32-ball 34 with a boundary and two sixes to his name. Basit Ali and Faisal Akram made 13 runs each. 

Read More – Pakistan Shaheens defeat India to win ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Ruwantha Kellapotha was the pick of Melbourne Renegades’ bowlers with his three-wicket haul. Fergus O’Neill and Tom Rogers bagged two wickets each. 

Left-arm spinner Ali Asfand spearheaded Pakistan Shaheens to a thrilling victory. His superb figures of 3-8 in four overs helped the sides bowl out Melbourne Renegades for 85, winning the fixtures by eight runs. 

Opener Dylan Brasher was the top scorer with 19 from 20 balls with a boundary to his name. Captain Will Sutherland, Matthew Fotia and wicketkeeper Jai Lemire scored 15, 12 and 10 runs each. 

Arafat Minhas took three wickets also. Sajjad Ali Jr., Faisal Akram and Ahmed Khan Jr. took a wicket each.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.