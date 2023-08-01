Bowlers shine as Shaheens beat Melbourne Renegades in low-scoring thriller

ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 champions Pakistan Shaheens snatched a thrilling win from the jaws of defeat against the Big Bash League franchise Melbourne Renegades in Darwin on Tuesday.

Pakistan Shaheens, batting first, put on a lacklustre show as they were dismissed for 93. Only three players scored in double figures.

Opener Shawaiz Irfan top scored with 32-ball 34 with a boundary and two sixes to his name. Basit Ali and Faisal Akram made 13 runs each.

Ruwantha Kellapotha was the pick of Melbourne Renegades’ bowlers with his three-wicket haul. Fergus O’Neill and Tom Rogers bagged two wickets each.

Left-arm spinner Ali Asfand spearheaded Pakistan Shaheens to a thrilling victory. His superb figures of 3-8 in four overs helped the sides bowl out Melbourne Renegades for 85, winning the fixtures by eight runs.

Opener Dylan Brasher was the top scorer with 19 from 20 balls with a boundary to his name. Captain Will Sutherland, Matthew Fotia and wicketkeeper Jai Lemire scored 15, 12 and 10 runs each.

Arafat Minhas took three wickets also. Sajjad Ali Jr., Faisal Akram and Ahmed Khan Jr. took a wicket each.