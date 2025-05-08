Security forces shoot down three more Indian drones near Lahore’s Walton, Burki road

LAHORE: Pakistan security forces have shot down three more Indian drones at Lahore’s Walton, Burki Road, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Earlier, panic gripped parts of Lahore as sounds of gunfire and explosions were reported in the vicinity of Walton and Burki Road.

Pakistan security forces shot down multiple drones fired by India.

Earlier, DG ISPR, Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that India has launched drone attacks in several major cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Attock, Bahawalpur and Karachi.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that one civilian embraced martyrdom, while four soldiers injured in Indian drone attacks on Pakistan soil.

He said that India attempted aggression on the night of May 7-8, targeting civilian areas and mosques in a serious violation of Pakistan’s airspace.

DG ISPR stated that Pakistan’s armed forces, fully alert, successfully shot down 12 Indian drones at various locations, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy along the Line of Control. The debris of the downed drones is being collected, he added.

The civilian casualty occurred in Miano, Sindh, due to a drone crash, while the injured soldiers were targeted near Lahore.