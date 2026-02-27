Pakistan shoots down multiple drones launched by Khwarij with Afghan Taliban backing

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s anti-drone defence systems shot down multiple drones in Abbottabad, Swabi, and Nowshera, officials said on Friday.

An attempt by Fitna al-Khwarij, backed by the Afghan Taliban, to carry out attacks using small drones in Abbottabad, Swabi, and Nowshera was foiled, ARY News reported on Friday, citing security sources.

Security sources said the anti-drone systems successfully intercepted and destroyed all incoming drones, adding that no casualties were reported.

The sources said the failed attacks once again exposed the nexus between the Afghan Taliban regime and terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar confirmed in a post on X that multiple small drones were intercepted and shot down in Abbottabad, Swabi, and Nowshera.

He said no casualties were reported in the attempted attacks, carried out by Fitna al-Khawarij.

Tarar said the latest terror attempts had once again exposed the direct linkages between the Afghan Taliban regime and terrorist operations inside Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has launched retaliatory airstrikes on Taliban-linked targets inside Afghanistan, claiming that 133 members of the Afghan Taliban were killed and more than 200 were injured in the operation, Pakistani officials said on Friday.

The strikes were carried out under the banner of the ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ operation in response to what officials described as the Afghan Taliban’s unprovoked cross-border firing along multiple locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said the airstrikes targeted defensive positions linked to the Afghan Taliban in Kabul, Paktia, and Kandahar. Speaking to ARY News, he stated that further casualties were possible as operations continued.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif described the action as a decisive response to aggression, warning that Pakistan would not tolerate threats to its sovereignty or territorial integrity.

Officials said the operation was aimed at neutralising hostile elements and deterring further escalation along the border.