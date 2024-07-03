Pakistan showcases textile products in France

Some 15 Pakistani representatives from the fashion and apparel sourcing industries showcasing their designs at Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris.

Texworld Evolution Paris kicked off at the Paris Porte de Versailles on July 2 and welcoming huge number professional buyers from the fashion industry which are coming to meet the international textile and finished products manufactures.

The comprehensive textile and apparel lineup is being showcased over three days in Paris, including Texworld, Apparel Sourcing, Avantex for innovative fashion solutions, and Leatherworld covering the entire leather industry, and hosting nearly 1,200 exhibitors from 26 countries.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at Texworld Evolution in Paris, France, showcasing attractive textile products from 12 Pakistani exhibitors enthusiastic to work with international customers.

The Texworld Evolution Paris will continue till July 03, 2024, said a press release issued on Monday.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Embassy’s Trade & Investment Section aim to project country’s prowess in textile world & open new vistas of growth and development by facilitating B2B contacts with potential clientèle.