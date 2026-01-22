Pakistan inks Trump’s Board of Peace charter at Davos

DAVOS: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday signed the Board of Peace charter, alongside other founding members, in Davos.

US President Donald Trump hosted a signing ceremony for the founding charter of the body, which aims to resolve international conflicts and requires a reported $1 billion fee for permanent membership.

Originally meant to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza after the war between Hamas and Israel, the board’s charter does not limit its role to the Strip, and has sparked concerns that Trump wants it to rival the United Nations.

Speaking at the launch of the Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said that Hamas must disarm under the Gaza ceasefire deal or it will be the “end” of the Palestinian movement.

“They have to give up their weapons, and if they don’t do that, it’s going to be the end of them,” Trump said, adding that the Islamist group “were born with rifles in their hands.”

Calling the occasion “a very exciting day,” Trump said the initiative had been long in the making and that many countries were eager to join. “We’ll work with many others, including the United Nations,” he added.

“This is the greatest board ever assembled,” Trump, who is the chairman of the board, told reporters. “It’s going to get a lot of work done that the United Nations should have done,” added Trump.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson said on Tuesday that the country’s participation was being undertaken under the Gaza peace framework, in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803.

The government expressed hope that the Board of Peace would play a pivotal role in securing a permanent ceasefire, facilitating increased humanitarian assistance, and supporting post-conflict reconstruction in Gaza.

The Foreign Office reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for the reconstruction of Gaza and meeting the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people. Pakistan also reiterated its full support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

Restating its long-standing position, Pakistan emphasized its commitment to a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, with an independent Palestinian state and Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital.

The spokesperson noted that Pakistan expects the establishment of the Board’s framework to lead to concrete steps toward implementing a lasting ceasefire, expanding humanitarian aid delivery, and initiating practical measures for Gaza’s reconstruction. The Foreign Office expressed optimism that these efforts would contribute meaningfully to fulfilling the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people.