34.9 C
Karachi
Friday, September 29, 2023
- Advertisement -

Pakistan signs free trade deal with GCC

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) “initialized” a free trade agreement, the GCC said on messaging platform X.

The agreement was signed by GCC Secretary-General Jasem al-Budaiwi and Pakistani trade minister Gohar Ejaz.

Al Budaiwi said the historic economic agreement represents an “important turning point” in cooperation and would contribute to growth and prosperity in a way that serves the common interests of both sides, GCC said in a statement.

Al Budaiwi also stressed that GCC is moving forward with the file of free trade with other countries, the statement added.

The two leaders said that the agreement would further boost trade activities between Pakistan and the Arab countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and the GCC signed a framework agreement to discuss the free trade pact in August 2004, but only a few rounds of talks took place.

The two sides resumed the negotiations in 2021.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.