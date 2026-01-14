Pakistan signs MoU with World Liberty Financial to strengthen digital payments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SC Financial Technologies LLC, an affiliated entity of World Liberty Financial, to enhance cooperation in digital financial services.

The MoU was formally signed by the Federal Minister for Finance and the Chief Executive Officer of SC Financial Technologies.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Field Marshal Asim Munir, underscoring the strategic importance of the partnership.

Today, World Liberty Financial signed an MoU with the Ministry of Finance to explore innovation in digital finance, particularly the use of stablecoins for cross-border transactions, signalling growing global interest in Pakistan as a key market for digital assets. pic.twitter.com/rYzbfHYysd — Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (@PakistanVARA) January 14, 2026

A delegation from SC Financial Technologies also held a separate meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Under the agreement, World Liberty Financial will collaborate with Pakistan to develop digital payment solutions, including cross-border digital payment systems. The partnership aims to strengthen Pakistan’s fintech ecosystem and improve financial inclusion.

The government has also decided to expand cooperation with leading global fintech institutions. As part of this initiative, discussions will begin on the potential use of stablecoins in Pakistan’s financial system.

On 12 December, the newly established Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to Binance and HTX, enabling both platforms to initiate local incorporation in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority said it had issued early approvals to Binance and HTX after reviewing their governance and compliance controls. The clearances allow them to register on the Anti-Money Laundering system, set up local units and prepare full applications.