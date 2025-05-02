Pakistan slams India’s move to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed deep concern over the humanitarian challenges arising from India’s recent decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens, ARY News reported quoting Foreign Office.

Responding to media queries regarding the availability of the Wagah border crossing for Pakistanis returning from India, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that many Pakistani patients, some in fragile health, were forced to return home without completing their medical treatment.

Reports have also emerged of families being separated, including cases where children have been left without one of their parents.

The spokesperson confirmed that the last official date for crossing the Wagah-Attari border was April 30, 2025. However, the Ministry is aware of media reports suggesting that some Pakistani nationals remain stranded at Attari on the Indian side.

In this regard, the Spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan remains open and ready to receive its citizens if the Indian authorities permit them to cross over.

The Spokesperson reaffirmed that the Wagah border will remain open for Pakistani citizens in the future as well.

Earlier in the day UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric was asked at the regular UN briefing whether Guterres plans to travel to India and Pakistan as the situation was heating up.

Dujarric replied that the UN chief had offered his good offices during his phone calls to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in the wake of the armed attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

“So I don’t think there would be any travel until there’s a clear message that, as in any instance where we have high tensions between two countries, that they’ve both accepted his good offices,” he added.

Another correspondent pointed out that India was threatening to use the model of Israel in Gaza, in Kashmir, and, with that tension going so high now, why not the secretary-general would interfere?

The spokesman replied: “The Secretary-General, as I said, spoke very soon after the attack in Kashmir. He spoke to the Minister of External Affairs of India.

He spoke to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and I think we told you a lot about those phone calls. And, again, as I said, he offered his good offices.”