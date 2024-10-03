web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 3, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Pakistan slams Israel for banning UN chief’s entry into country

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has condemned Israel for its “unjustified and slanderous” attacks on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, barring him from entering the country and declaring him “persona non grata.”

“Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the UN Secretary-General and commends his principled and courageous stance on the situation in the Middle East, particularly the atrocities in Gaza and the aggression against Lebanon,” Ambassador Munir Akram said in an interview with APP’s UN correspondent.

“We strongly condemn Israel’s unjustified and slanderous attacks against the UN Secretary-General and the UN, which is a pillar of world order,” the Pakistan UN envoy said. “Insult and abuse is the weapon of aggressors and oppressors,” he added.

Israel’s aggression in Gaza has killed over 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and its new offensive against Lebanon has also caused thousands of casualties in both war zones as well as massive displacement of people there.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.