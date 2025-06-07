Pakistan slams Israeli airstrikes on Beirut

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan on Friday unequivocally condemned airstrikes by Israeli forces on Beirut’s southern suburbs and parts of southern Lebanon on June 5, 2025.

These attacks, launched on the eve of Eid al-Adha, constitute a blatant violation of international law, sovereignty of Lebanon, and the ceasefire agreement of November 2024, according to a statement issued by the foreign office spokesperson.

It added that the reckless use of force threatens civilian lives, fuels regional instability, and undermines efforts for lasting peace. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Lebanon, during this difficult time.

“We urge the international community, particularly the United Nations and ceasefire mediators, to take immediate action to hold Israeli occupying forces accountable and prevent further escalation,” the foreign office spokesperson said adding that Pakistan remains firmly committed to peace, justice, and the principles of international law.