Pakistan slams Narendra Modi’s recent hate-filled, violent remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned recent remarks by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming them “hate-filled and violent.”

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office spokesperson, Pakistan declared that such comments not only defy diplomatic norms but also violate the principles of the United Nations.

“The statement by Prime Minister Modi reflects a reckless and provocative mindset,” said the spokesperson, adding that Pakistan views these remarks as a deliberate attempt to stoke regional tensions.

The Foreign Office asserted that Pakistan will defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any threat. “Pakistan is fully capable of countering any aggression,” the spokesperson asserted.

Urging the global community to take notice, the spokesperson said India’s incendiary rhetoric poses a threat to regional peace and stability.

Read more: India arrests 18 Sikh soldiers for questioning Pahalgam narrative: report

“The purpose of Modi’s statement is to divert attention from India’s attempts at territorial changes and the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to peace and international cooperation. “Pakistan remains a leading partner in global peacekeeping under the United Nations and continues its active role in counter-terrorism efforts,” the statement read.

Calling on India to reflect on the growing extremism within its own borders, the spokesperson concluded, “Peace is only possible through mutual respect and adherence to international law.”

Modi in his address in Gujrat issued direct threats to the people of Pakistan.

PAK-INDIA CONFLICT

