Pakistan expresses solidarity with Egypt over fire incident

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday extended heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives and injuries to many as a result of a tragic fire incident in Abo Sefein Church in Giza Governorate of Egypt.

“We express our deepest sympathies for the families of the deceased and pray for the speediest recovery of those injured,” the FO said in a statement.

Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and Government of Egypt in this moment of grief, it added.

At least 41 people were killed and 45 injured in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza on Sunday, two security sources told Reuters.

An electrical fire broke out just before 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) during Mass as 5,000 people gathered at the Coptic Abu Sifin church in the Imbaba neighbourhood, the sources said.

The fire blocked an entrance to the church, causing a stampede, they said, adding that most of those killed were children.

“People were gathering on the third and fourth floor, and we saw smoke coming from the second floor. People rushed to go down the stairs and stared falling on top of each other,” said Yasir Munir, a worshipper at the church.

