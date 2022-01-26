Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with people of IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and extended all possible support for the right of self-determination to the Kashmiris, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In response to media queries regarding Kashmiris observing 26 January 2022 (India’s Republic Day) as black day, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson stated, “Today, when the Kashmiris in IIOJK and around the world mark 26 January as a black day against India’s oppression, the government and people of Pakistan reaffirm their unshakable resolve to continue to raise their voice and extend all possible support for the right of self-determination of the people of IIOJK.”

The FO spokesperson said, “It is deplorable that in the past few days, the Indian occupation forces have further intensified the military siege already in place in the occupied territory for more than seven decades.”

“Coercing innocent Kashmiris to hoist Indian flags on the Republic Day is typical of India’s high-handedness to project a false sense of ‘normalcy’ and a hopeless attempt at masking its systematic and widespread oppression.”

“The Indian government’s decision to award so-called gallantry awards to the personnel of its occupation forces is yet another afront to the dignity of the countless victims of India’s state-terrorism characterized by gross human rights violations, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, suspension of fundamental freedoms, rapes, and the use of draconian laws such as Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Public Safety Act with complete impunity.”

On different occasions, Pakistan has presented to the UN and the international community evidence of crimes against humanity being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.

The FO spokesperson urged the international community to hold India to account for its oppression, and play its due role in enabling the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination as pledged to them under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, without any further delay.

