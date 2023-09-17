Son tortures elderly parents over property dispute in Punjab

In an unfortunate incident, a disobedient son tortured his elderly parents over a property dispute in Bahawalnagar, Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police, the inhumane incident of violence against elderly parents occurred in Hafizwala, Bahawalnagar, where a sang-hearted son tortured his mother and shaved off her eyebrows.

The man with the help of his wife ‘kicked’ his elderly parents from the house.

A case has been registered against the son on the complaint of elderly parents. The accused along with his wife has escaped the area.

The parents appealed to the Punjab’s caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi to take notice of the matter and provide them with justice.

Earlier, police arrested a man who tortured his elderly father over a property dispute in Pakpattan.

As per details, the man along with friends tortured his elderly father for not transferring property to his son’s name. the

Police registered an FIR on the complaint of Ghulam Rasool and the DPO assured him that the suspects would be arrested. The Pakpattan police have arrested his son and son-in-law for torturing the bedridden father.