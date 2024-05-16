Over Rs 927mln spent on parliament house renovation, NA told

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on Thursday revealed that over Rs 927 million has been spent on the renovation of Parliament House over the past five years, ARY News reported.

In a written statement to the National Assembly, the interior ministry stated that Rs 108 million was spent on renovation in 2019-20.

Over Rs 171 million in 2020-21, Rs 286 million in 2021-22, Rs 302 million in 2022-23, and Rs 60 million was spent on the renovation in 2023-24.

It was reported in 2022, that Parliament House will get an additional amount of Rs5 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23.

The Parliament is comprised of the Upper House of the Parliament, Senate and Lower House- National Assembly- and it receive additional funds as compared to the previous fiscal year under the heads of salaries of the employees, expenditures, and allowances.

Last year, the then Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani constituted a parliamentary committee for renaming the building ‘to a name that resonates with cultural heritage, national values and symbolizes the unity of the nation.

